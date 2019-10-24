Uckfield trampoline centre celebrates 10th anniversary

A trampoline centre in Uckfield will celebrate ten years since its opening with a family-friendly day of activities.

Fun Abounds, Bell Lane, will be full of festivities to include games, food, trampoline sessions, tombolas, and more.

Its very own Competitive Squad will perform a Greatest Showman display at various times throughout the day.

Founding members, Stella & Mike Jackson and Gail Andrews, opened the centre to share their passion for trampoline with the local community and wider areas.

Gail Andrews said: “My hope is that over 10 years we have impacted lots of lives positively, by increasing confidence and self-esteem and enabling them to become physically and emotionally healthier.”

The founders’ vision for the centre started in 2000 due to the difficulties of setting up and packing down equipment in a communal venue.

A suitable building was finally found in 2009; one that could accommodate top level club members who jump up to 7 metres above their trampolines.

Since opening its doors on October 24 2009, the centre has provided sporting activities for the whole community - from parents and toddlers, to adults and children with special educational needs.

With a membership of 550, the centre is run by a non-profit organisation, Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy.

Members have also seen sporting success, having represented England and Great Britain at competition level.

Fun Abounds’ birthday celebrations will take place on Sunday October 27 and tickets can be bought for £3.00 from Fun Abounds, 21 Bell Lane, Uckfield.