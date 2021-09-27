Uckfield woman dies in A26 collision near Ringmer

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a fatal collision on the A26 Uckfield Road, Ringmer at around 3.45pm on Sunday, September 26.

A police spokesperson said, “A motorcyclist was involved in a collision with two cars.

“A 48-year-old woman, of Nutley near Uckfield, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police car. SUS-211003-192626001

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident, according to police.

Police said the woman’s family and next of kin have been informed.

The spokesperson said, “A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”