The event, which was planned for Saturday, July 16, will now take place on Saturday, October 8 at Madehurst Cricket Ground.

This is due to concerns about the weather being too hot for dogs this weekend, with the Met Office issuing an ‘extreme heat’ weather warning from Sunday (July 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Botherway, Mount Noddy manager, said: "Dogs are very susceptible to heatstroke and it is so important to keep them cool as the temperatures rise this summer.

Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021

“We are advising not to take your dogs out during the day and only walk them very early in the morning or late in the evening.

“Paddling pools and frozen treats are great for keeping your dog enriched if they are not able to go out as much and there are lots of other ideas on our website too."