UK Heatwave: Mount Noddy Animal Centre Dog Show and Fete postponed due to hot weather concerns

Mount Noddy Animal Centre’s Dog Show and Fete has been postponed due to the weekend’s high temperature forecast.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:15 pm

The event, which was planned for Saturday, July 16, will now take place on Saturday, October 8 at Madehurst Cricket Ground.

This is due to concerns about the weather being too hot for dogs this weekend, with the Met Office issuing an ‘extreme heat’ weather warning from Sunday (July 17).

Susan Botherway, Mount Noddy manager, said: "Dogs are very susceptible to heatstroke and it is so important to keep them cool as the temperatures rise this summer.

“We are advising not to take your dogs out during the day and only walk them very early in the morning or late in the evening.

“Paddling pools and frozen treats are great for keeping your dog enriched if they are not able to go out as much and there are lots of other ideas on our website too."

For more information, visit: www.rspcasussexchichester.org.uk

