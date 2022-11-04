New research has revealed that the UK is the country most obsessed with FIFA 23.

The study by independent online casino comparison service CasinoAlpha analysed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword “FIFA 23” in the last 12 months worldwide to discover which country has been searching the most for the freshly released game.

The United Kingdom comes first, recording the highest level of searches for the game during the last twelve months.

FIFA 23 has been highly anticipated also because of the impeding World Cup in the second half of November, where England is among the favourites.

Denmark is in second place for its FIFA 23 obsession, scoring second highest in searches. Football is the most popular sport in Denmark, with over 313,000 players in more than 1600 clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway places third for its highest search levels for “FIFA 23”, despite this year’s failure in qualifying for the World Cup.

The Netherlands comes in fourth place, while the world’s fifth most FIFA 23 obsessed state is Ireland. Spain and Sweden are sixth and eighth.

At the other end of the scale, the United States rank as one of the least obsessed with FIFA 23, regardless of the fact that the country is the game’s homeland. “Soccer”, as Americans call what in Europe is “football”, is only the fourth most popular sport in the country.