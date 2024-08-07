Eastbourne’s MP has spoken out against hate crime as violent riots take hold across the UK.

Sussex Police said it is ‘mobilised and ready’ following recent far-right criminal disorder across the country.

It comes amid reports that ‘peaceful protests’ have been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

While no plans for riots have been publicised in Eastbourne, Neighbourhood Policing Officers have said any hateful criminal activity will ‘face the full force of the law’, according to MP Josh Babarinde.

Josh Babarinde (left) and Fareed Camar (right). Photo credit: Josh Babarinde

In a social media post, Mr Babarinde said: “I joined members of Eastbourne Mosque after their prayers to show solidarity against the wholly unacceptable hate that has escalated toward Muslims, people of colour and other minorities across our country - and for them to know that their MP has their back.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, their community and their place of worship. End of.

“I also met with dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Officers Fareed Kamar and Jason Kemp, who are clear that any hateful criminal activity, whether in Eastbourne or elsewhere, will face the full force of the law and will not be tolerated.

"This echoes the call I had with District Commander Di Lewis, who is working with her team of committed officers to combat hate crime.

“Eastbourne says NO to hate crime and YES to unity and peace.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said that anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex ‘will regret their actions’.

He added: “Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.”