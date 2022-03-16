Rotary clubs in countries surrounding Ukraine have taken action and are providing food, water, medical equipment and shelter for people fleeing the war — the clubs in Chichester will be helping to deliver aid by sending the funds raised directly these groups.

Through its network of Inter-Country Cooperation groups, the organisation is able to prioritise those who most need help and quickly disburse aid.

Rotary members raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

For more information, visit the Rotary Clubs' Facebook pages. To donate, visit The Rotary Foundation's website.

