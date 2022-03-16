Ukraine: Chichester's rotary clubs raise funds for refugees

The three rotary clubs of Chichester came together at the Market Cross over the weekend, raising donations for Ukrainian refugees.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:48 pm

Together, the Chichester Priory Rotary, Rotary Club of Chichester and the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour, raised an incredible £6,700 for Ukrainian refugees as Chichester residents came out to show their support.

Rotary clubs in countries surrounding Ukraine have taken action and are providing food, water, medical equipment and shelter for people fleeing the war — the clubs in Chichester will be helping to deliver aid by sending the funds raised directly these groups.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Through its network of Inter-Country Cooperation groups, the organisation is able to prioritise those who most need help and quickly disburse aid.

Rotary members raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

For more information, visit the Rotary Clubs' Facebook pages. To donate, visit The Rotary Foundation's website.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

See also: Chichester MP sees off local aid convoy to Ukraine

Have you read...? Chichester District home to dozens of refugees and asylum seekers

Read More

Read More
Chichester bus driver sleeps outside every night in March in aid of veterans cha...
UkraineRotary ClubChichester HarbourFacebook