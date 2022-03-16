Together, the Chichester Priory Rotary, Rotary Club of Chichester and the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour, raised an incredible £6,700 for Ukrainian refugees as Chichester residents came out to show their support.
Rotary clubs in countries surrounding Ukraine have taken action and are providing food, water, medical equipment and shelter for people fleeing the war — the clubs in Chichester will be helping to deliver aid by sending the funds raised directly these groups.
Through its network of Inter-Country Cooperation groups, the organisation is able to prioritise those who most need help and quickly disburse aid.
For more information, visit the Rotary Clubs' Facebook pages. To donate, visit The Rotary Foundation's website.
