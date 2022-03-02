Ukraine: Drivers to deliver Eastbourne donations for free

A woman from Eastbourne has been gathering donations to send to Ukraine – just over 40km from where her family lives.

Ramona Tyborowski, who is a carer, said her family in Poland has seen planes flying overhead which have left their home shaking.

Due to her family being so close to the conflict, Mrs Tyborowski has teamed up with delivery drivers who have offered to take the items to the Poland-Ukraine border for free.

She said, “We are very close neighbours and what is happening in Ukraine is shocking.

“All my family still live in Poland. It is shocking because I do not know what is going to happen.”

The items have been collected at Polish Delicatessen in Seaside Road and will be sent this evening (Wednesday, March 2).

Mrs Tyborowski, who has lived in Eastbourne for 11 years, said she has dropped off 11 boxes so far – which included things such as baby items and medication.

She said, “I am a neighbour of them [Ukraine], so it is a shame and very sad really.

“I think it is very important for any city, and country, and any place around the world to help these people because the situation on the border is looking so bad.

“They are just leaving everything and escaping looking for peace.

“Just be a human with a heart.

“I am thinking about the mums and children of any age.”

Mrs Tyborowski thanked her colleagues and all those who have helped with the donations.

She said, “They have been really involved with picking up and bringing things and buying some things. It is really, really amazing.