Pupils at a primary school in Wealden have recorded a single as part of a fundraising campaign for Save the Children to support the efforts of the charity in Ukraine.

The choir, containing children aged 4-11 years old, at East Hoathly Primary School rehearsed for weeks to perform a version of the Oasis song Stop Crying Your Heart Out, which they debuted at their end of term Easter Service.

So far, the school's JustGiving page has raised £330

Vicky Lewis, head of the school, said: "The children have joined the rest of the world in sharing their horror and fear for the children of Ukraine and wanted to do their part in supporting those suffering.

"The children in the choir have really enjoyed learning the song and particularly enjoyed officially recording it."

To donate to the East Hoathly Primary School click here