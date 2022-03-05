Ukraine: East Wittering campsite offers refugee accommodation and donates £8,500

Stubcroft Farm Campsite has donated to the Red Cross, UNICEF, Save the Children, Médecins Sans Frontières, Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) and Depaul – a homeless charity operating in Ukraine and across the border in Slovakia.

A spokesperson from the campsite said, “These donations will be in addition to the other charities we support.

Stubcroft Farm Campsite's managing director Simon Green SUS-220503-141341001

“Our operations manager Michaela is from the neighbouring country of Slovakia – which is currently receiving many tens of thousands of refugees.

“She is in talks with her family to provide temporary accommodation for one or two refugee families in an empty chalet they have and we have offered financial support if required.

“We applaud the generous assistance and welcome the Slovakian Government and people are giving to the refugees as well as other frontline neighbouring countries including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

“We hope our Government will take note and follow suit and help by taking our fair share of refugees, who are mainly vulnerable women and children, sooner rather than later.”

The campsite said it has offered, via the Red Cross, temporary accommodation for two families in two of its caravans if needed.

The spokesperson added, “In addition, we are boycotting buying any goods or services from Russian or Belarusian-controlled companies.

