Ukraine: Eastbourne residents pay tribute with vigil one year on from invasion

Ukrainian residents in Eastbourne met in the town centre to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives one year on from the invasion.

On Friday, February 24, which marked one year since the invasion, residents gathered by the town hall at 6.30pm to sing the Ukrainian national anthem, hold a minute’s silence, pray and silently walk through town with candles before laying flowers by the Memorial Roundabout.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell and chair of the Eastbourne branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain Mariia Savvinova both gave speeches outside town hall about the ongoing war.

On Saturday, February 25, the same order of events took place from midday.

Following the vigils Mrs Ansell said: “It was profoundly moving to share with Eastbourne’s Ukrainian community the terrible milestone of one year of war in their homeland.

“To meet those who are safe here and to see they are flourishing was heartening but underneath we know the pain they feel with loved ones and friends still in Ukraine fighting and struggling for their freedom.

“I met with some I had helped to come to Eastbourne and that was really emotional. But one message came through again and again, our new Ukrainian friends know the UK will support them. This has been the government’s position since day one when Putin launched his attack. We continue to give aid, weapons and ammunition and we lead on sanctions and ensuring support in Europe does not waver.”

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has praised Eastbourne residents for their ‘tremendous’ support.

On the group’s website it says: “People donated money, food, clothes, hosted refugees and volunteered in support centres. You opened not only your homes for Ukraine, but also your big and kind hearts.

"But the war is still going on. Deadly bombs are constantly falling and destroying Ukrainian homes, cities [and] lives.”

