Ukraine: Horsham Sports Injury Clinic offers treatments for £5 donation

Horsham Sports Injury Clinic dedicated and entire Saturday (May 7) to give individuals an opportunity to experience their cutting-edge technology which analyses body gait and functional movement in exchange for a minimum donation of just £5.

Clinic Director Cheryl Probin said “As a business the staff and I wanted to do something to help the terrible situation in Ukraine and we thought that this was a way that others could benefit too by helping them to be ‘Fit for Life’.

“Our therapists and I were thrilled with the take-up of this initiative which was well supported by existing and new clients. Whilst we appreciate that Ukraine needs a huge amount of funding and ours is perhaps a small gesture, we genuinely believe that if all businesses did something, then collectively it would make an enormous difference. We want to thank everyone who supported us in this initiative and who came along.”

The event was not just aimed at runners – those attending had a complete range of sporting and non sporting interests including walkers, tennis players and golfers.

The clinic, which is based in Graylands Business Park, will be donating the funds raised from this unique event to the official DEC Ukraine appeal.