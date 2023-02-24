The Mayor of Worthing pledged to continue supporting Ukrainian refugees in ‘whichever way we can’ during a poignant and moving anniversary event this morning (Friday, February 24).

Dozens gathered outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am for a minute’s silence and prayer to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. People were also given the opportunity to lay wreaths in memory of those who had lost their lives.

Worthing mayor Henna Choudhary spoke during the event. She said: "Today we are all here to remember the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians.

"We are not celebrating but we should be remembering the thousands and millions of people who have lost their lives and are still out there in very difficult situations.

"It's for us to remember those who we have lost and remember them always and support people in whichever way we can."

Addressing the Ukrainian refugees, she added: "It means a lot to me and the community that you are here. We will always support you in whichever way we can.”

Tetiana Zakaliuzhna, a refugee who fled the conflict in her home country, gave a moving speech about ‘hopes for a better future’.

"We are incredibly proud of our women and men who are still fighting for independence and democracy,” she said.

“Even in the darkest moments, we do not lose hope and faith for humanity.

"We want to express our gratitude to Britain for the support and help they provided us. We are incredibly grateful for the British people who opened their homes and hearts for us during the most difficult times.

"We will remember this support forever. It's a shining example of human kindness and compassion.

"We will continue to fight for freedom and peace, not only in Ukraine, but also all of Europe. We have friends we can count on. Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes. Slava Ukraini."

According to latest UN human rights office (OHCHR) data, at least 8,000 civilians are confirmed to have died – with nearly 13,300 injured - since the Russian invasion on February 24 last year. The true number is ‘likely to be substantially higher’, according to United Nations News.

Local activist and philanthropist Mike Tyler, who set up the Worthing Ukrainian Friends Network, has been supporting Ukrainian refugees over the past 12 months:

During the service, he said: "It is a great pleasure for me to get to know so many ladies of Ukraine and the children who have been staying here with hosts.

"We've loved getting to know you and we do sympathise with you all. We just want to wish you well. Together, we can overcome all the obstacles."

Last week, the UK Government announced a national one-minute silence to mark a year since Russia’s ‘barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine’. The national moment paid ‘tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians’ and highlighted the UK’s solidarity with the country, as they ‘continue their courageous fight’. It comes after the historic visit of President Zelenskyy to the UK earlier this month.

Alongside a photo of the remembrance event outside Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter: “To all Ukrainians, we stand together with you in remembrance, in solidarity, in unity. Slava Ukraini. #StandWithUkraine”

1 . Minute's silence for Ukraine in Worthing Dozens gathered outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am for a minute’s silence and prayer to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

