Sofia Shah pedalled from her home on Shoreham Beach to Bramber Castle and back, along the River Adur.

Parents Hina and Keval Shah were very pleased and proud to see her complete her bike ride on Saturday, March 26.

They said: “She found a couple of parts difficult but did really well to keep going and not give up. At Bramber Castle, she had a snack and an ice-cream, after which she made it back to Shoreham in just under an hour.

“Thank you to everyone we met who supported her with words of encouragement along the way. We are blown away by the donations. Family and friends have been extremely generous, as well as some kind-hearted strangers.”

Sofia has so far raised nearly £1,300, having set a target of £250.

She had been really concerned about the war in Ukraine and wanted to help the people there.

Hina and Keval said: “Sofia is a very caring and helpful child, and always thinks of others.”

Sofia, who has just turned seven, said hearing about the war made her very sad for the people in Ukraine. She wanted to help and because she loves to ride her bike, she decided to try to cycle ten miles.

Her parents kindly agreed to match donations up to £250.

