Ukraine: Special wreath-laying service in Hailsham

The service took place at the Hailsham War Memorial yesterday (Wednesday, March 9).

Paul Holbrook, town mayor and councillor, joined other local councillors in a one-minute silence and laying of a wreath on behalf of the town council and residents of Hailsham.

Cllr Holbrook said, “The Remembrance Service was an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and show our empathy and solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

Hailsham mayor lays wreath for Ukraine. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221003-095811001

“I and my colleagues at the town council are saddened and appalled by the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“It truly is hard to believe that this is happening in Europe in the 21st century, and we can only hope that Russia ceases this offense before too many more innocent civilian lives are lost.”

So far the mayor and volunteers have helped raise nearly £2,000 for humanitarian aid charities, the town council confirmed.

He said, “The tragic scenes which have taken place in Ukraine this past couple of weeks have made many people in Hailsham look for ways they can personally help.

Hailsham mayor lays wreath for Ukraine. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221003-095831001

“Reflecting back to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which showed that people in Hailsham have a true, caring community spirit and can rally support in times of need, for the people in Ukraine, this time is now and many are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

“We are all shocked by the unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine, a democratic and sovereign country, and the town council is keen to promote on its social media channels any fundraising or relief aid activities being carried out locally for Ukraine. We encourage local organisations to get in touch.

“We stand with Ukraine and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. We are all hopeful of a peaceful end and just want to demonstrate that we are behind the people of Ukraine.”