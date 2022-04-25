Ukraine War: Chichester is 'most generous' in the country for housing refugees

According to data from the Home Office, at least 222 visas have been granted for refugees in the Chichester district alone, through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

With a district-wide population of more than 121,000, Chichester is reported to have taken in the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita in the country.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone across West Sussex who has come forward to offer their homes for refugees arriving here from Ukraine. Our residents have been incredibly generous, as have many people across the country as a whole.

"As a county council, our teams are exceptionally busy working together with our communities and district and borough council partners to deliver on the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"There is much still to do to ensure we’re providing welcoming and safe places for people who are fleeing conflict to settle and live.”

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester, said: "I am really proud to be part of a community welcoming so many Ukrainian people who are having to flee their homes.

"Since this terrible conflict began I've supported over 130 individuals with their applications through the Home Office.

"I am hugely grateful to my brilliant team, and everyone working locally and in Government to ensure Ukrainian people fleeing this conflict can find safety and security here in the UK."

Chichester residents who are interested in opening their homes to people fleeing the Ukraine war can do so by clicking here.