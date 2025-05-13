Ukrainian folk art shines at recent Jack in the Green celebrations

Adorned in stunning national costumes, the performers - refugees who have found sanctuary in Bexhill - were met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as they moved through the town’s historic streets. Their joyful presence was more than a performance; it was a moving tribute to heritage, resilience, and community.

Culbaba Theatre collaborates closely with local councils and the wider community to share cultural stories through immersive performance and creative expression.

Valeriya Dvornyk, founder of The Good Story Initiative, which powers Culbaba Theatre, said: “The mission of Culbaba Theatre is to spread awareness about the rich tapestry of Ukrainian culture and to maintain a strong bond with people through art and creativity,”

Their participation added a powerful international dimension to the festival, reinforcing Jack in the Green’s long tradition of celebrating diverse cultures through folk art and public performance.

