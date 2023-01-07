Ukrainian refugees at Shoreham church celebrate first Orthodox Christmas in UK

In the eastern Orthodox Church, Christmas Day is marked on January 7, in accordance with the Julian calendar.
Christmas Eve is celebrated on January 6 with a large meal involving 12 dishes.
For many refugees, this is their first Christmas away from their homeland since the Russian invasion.
Shoreham-by-Sea Baptist Church has offered its premises for the event, organised by Adur Ukraine Support Association.
Celebrations will include a repertoire of carols from the 'Ukrainian Nightingales' choir, a competition for children to recite famous poems by Ukrainian authors and music from the Carpathian mountains region.
Robin Sadler, chair of the Adur Ukraine Support Association, said: "We have set our aims as supporting their wellbeing, their physical wellbeing and their mental wellbeing.
"What we want out of it at the end of the day is smiles."