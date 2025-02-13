Ukrainian women in West Sussex tell their stories to mark third anniversary of Russian invasion

Three years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an exhibition honouring the human spirit of the women who fled has opened at Worthing Museum.

Faces of Resilience is a collaborative effort highlighting Ukrainian women who sought refuge in Adur and Worthing, telling their stories to honour their courage, hope and spirit.

Working in partnership with Community Works, Worthing 4 Refugees and Adur Ukraine Support, photographer Stephan De Quaire has captured the faces of women who escaped the war in a series of powerful images.

Iryna Tyazhkorob, Ukrainian support co-ordinator Adur and Worthing, said: "These images illustrate their odyssey from Ukraine to West Sussex. A selection of the most powerful images, each paired with the personal accounts of Ukrainian women, will be displayed at Worthing Museum throughout February."

Iryna, who ran her own business in Kyiv, hopes the peaceful and neutral photographs will spark meaningful conversations as the groups involved strive to support Ukrainians in Sussex and amplify their voices so they do not get lost.

Stephan said: "It can be normal to feel overwhelmed by the amount of bad news and bad things happening in the world and detached from the struggles of others. All that negative energy contributes to isolate us rather than empowering us for action.

"This is where visual arts step in and invite us to engage with the work. Although I always thrive for perfection in my lighting, poses and facial expressions, it’s always the perfection of imperfections that fascinate me the most in the sitters I photograph."

Last February, Iryna organised a Living Library to mark two years since Russia's full-scale invasion. She said the girls showed enormous courage in telling everyone their stories.

Anna founded an agricultural company in Kherson, helping farmers to implement sustainable biological practices.

She managed to escape with her daughter after going through horrible times during the occupation and after four cities and seven homes, they have settled in West Sussex.

Anna said: "I dream of hearing the words the war is over, come home."

Yuliia, who grew up in Kharkiv, says the experience gained in the past three years has made her stronger.

Taisiia was a student 'entering the best years of her life' prior to the war, surrounded by friends and looking forward to graduating.

She envisioned a future teaching English and helping others. Now she is settled in West Sussex, she spends her time helping other Ukrainians with interpreting and translating.

Taisiia said: "My dream came true. I just wish the circumstances had been different."

Nadiia's heart is in Ukraine but she feels safe in Worthing and her little boy has started school.

Nina has been in the UK since June 2022, having escaped from her home in Kyiv when the bombing started.

She said: "All the people here smiled at me, and it was very nice because I was stressed. I feel very happy with English people."

To mark the third anniversary, there will be a free Faces of Resilience event at Worthing Museum on Monday, February 24, from 10.30am to 11.30am. A Two-Minute Silence will follow speeches from guests including councillors, Ukrainians and British friends.

There will be an opportunity to view the exhibition and network. No booking required.