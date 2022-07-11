‘Ukrainians Welcome’ event set up after Eastbourne’s ‘fantastic’ emergency response

The event will take place at the town hall between 1pm-5pm on Monday, July 18.

People considering offering a home to Ukrainian refugees are also encouraged to attend the event.

Cllr Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistant services at Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), had set up a Ukrainian Strategic Working Party – which he has chaired since March.

Alan Shuttleworth. Picture from Stephen Curtis

He said: “I would like to thank all the host families who have been so hospitable, and the many organisations who have really stepped up to provide support.

“The fantastic response to this humanitarian emergency here in Eastbourne and across East Sussex has been heart-warming, and despite the challenges many people, households and organisations have generously offered to help.

“This event will be an opportunity for the organisations and voluntary groups who are assisting in the emergency response to share information as well as for the host families to have an opportunity to discuss the key issues.

“It will also be an opportunity for other households or voluntary groups to find out more about what might be involved if they are considering offering their homes or help in any way, and for the wider public to find out how they can help.”

In Eastbourne there are more than 50 families sharing their homes with refugees from Ukraine, according to EBC.

EBC said East Sussex County Council is leading the Ukrainian support programme in the county with the help of borough and district councils and other organisations.