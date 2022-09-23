UK's top film maker in conversation at a Hastings festival this weekend

For over two decades these artists have featured in each other’s films, publications and performances. Now, for the first time, they will come together in St Leonards, where Andrew is based to share their personal and hilarious stories of their many collaborative works together. The free event takes place at Greenhalf Studios, 7 – 11 Market Street and runs from 4pm – 6pm. It is sure to be a high point of the festival.

Kötting has more than earned his place as the most radical film maker we currently have. Like his oft time collaborator, the writer Iain Sinclair, he has a mad, fevered insightful eye, an energy that hits like a derailed train. His next direction always unguessable.

His work is transformative, always made from the ground up, offering new angles and insights. Andrew is multinational and all-embracing in his approach but much of his later work is rooted in Hastings, where he now lives. We have Swandown, Edith Walks, not forgetting his acclaimed debut Gallivant, partly filmed in Hastings and Bexhill and rated in the top 50 English films ever made by readers of Sight and Sound.Put simply, if you love film and the beautiful infractions it makes into your life, then you can’t ignore Kötting.

Andrew Kotting pictured with daughter Eden

Marcia Farquhar is an artist working in performance, photography, painting and object-making. Her site-specific works have been staged and exhibited internationally in museums and galleries.

To reserve a place on Saturday visit www.hastingsbookfest.org.