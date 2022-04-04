Ukuleles and song in Bognor Regis town centre raise almost £1,400 for Ukraine

Players came from all over the area and entertained the watching crowds, helping raise money for the DEC Ukraine Refugee Appeal.

At the end of it all, a magnificent £1,393.30 was collected.

Organised by the Waverley Jam and the Southdowns Music Festival, with help from the Bognor Regis BID, the amount collected surpassed anything that could be imagined.

Chairman of the Southdowns Music Festival, Roger Nash said: “The generosity of local people and visitors to the town was quite amazing.

“The sickening tragedy playing out at the moment in Ukraine has really touched a nerve with many people, and the superb amount of money raised reflects this.

“I really want to thank all our great ukulele players, the Pebble Beach Band, the Bognor Regis BID, Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council for all their help in making Ukes4Ukraine such a big success.”

