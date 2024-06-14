'Ultrafast and reliable' broadband set to arrive in new parts of Bognor Regis as rollout continues
The rollout started in 2022, and areas like North Bersted, Aldwick South Bersted, Shripney, Hotham and Felpham have all already benefited, meaning Bognor Regis is well on its way to becoming one of the most digitally connected parts of the UK.
As the project continues parts of Middleton-on-Sea, Elmer Sand and Flansham are also expected receive full fibre upgrades. Full fibre networks like those installed by CityFibre are up to five times more reliable than legacy, copper-based broadband, and the the CityFibre network itself reportedly boasts symmetrical speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, both uploading and downloading. According to the broadband firm, that makes them over 36 times faster than the UK’s average download speeds of 69.4Mbps and more than 136 times faster than the UK’s average upload speed of 18.4Mbps.
Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for Bognor Regis, said: “Our full fibre rollout in Bognor Regis is progressing well and as we expand into new areas, we’re enabling even more residents and businesses to enjoy the benefits of gigabit speeds and ultra-reliable connectivity. Digital infrastructure underpins so much of modern life so we’re excited to see the impact that our world-class network will bring to the town. We’d like to thank residents for their continued support as we work to complete our network.”
People interested in upgrading their home’s digital connection to full fibre can find out more about the build, register their interest or find available providers at www.cityfibre.com
Packages are available from a range of service providers at prices comparable to old, legacy broadband packages. Service providers using the CityFibre network include Vodafone, TalkTalk, IDNet, Zen and Cuckoo (previously Giganet), with other major providers expected to join the network soon.
Bognor isn’t the only town set to benefit. The company’s network rollout targets up to a third of the UK market; that’s up to 8 million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400k local authority sites and 250k 5G access points across the 285 cities, towns and villages already announced as part of the national rollout.