'Unacceptable': Midhurst residents pay more for food and petrol than Chichester

At a meeting of Midhurst Town Council's planning committee yesterday (Monday, April 25) concerns were raised over the price of fuel in the town.

It has been estimated that Midhurst residents are facing higher costs that people living in Chichester with some motorists believed to be paying about 9p more than in the nearby city and up to 12p more than in other areas, the committee heard.

The high price was considered 'unacceptable' by the councillors present and said the town is being 'held to ransom because we are a rural area'.

Petrol pump. Paul Tibbs

District Councillor Gordon McAra said: “We have to pay over the odds for food in the local supermarkets, who charge a premium to the 10,000 people who live in Midhurst and surrounding area.

"To compound the costs involved, we are also paying over the odds for our vital motoring fuel. It is also noticeable that the Chancellor’s 5p reduction of fuel duty does not appear to have been used to reduce prices, this is price gouging at its worst.

"Sadly, the large corporations that provide much of our retail services, just see places like Midhurst as some kind of rip-off opportunity.”

The council has announced its intention to write to Chichester MP Gillian Keegan to ask what he government is doing to help keep rural costs as low as possible and hope to meet with her to explain first-hand about the impact this has.