‘Unauthorised encampment’ set up in Worthing supermarket car park

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police officers, including specialist public order officers, attended both scenes to engage with business owners and the group in order to ensure the safety of the public and to minimise disruption to the wider community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The group dispersed shortly after midnight and some returned to an unauthorised encampment in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Newland Street.”

Sussex Police. Picture from Annie Hopkins

Officers said police powers were used to evict the encampment on Friday morning (September 2) and the group left the area.

Police explained that no arrests were made in relation to the incidents at the pubs, but investigations are ongoing.