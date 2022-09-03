‘Unauthorised encampment’ set up in Worthing supermarket car park
An ‘unauthorised encampment’ was set up in a Worthing supermarket’s car park, according to police.
Officers said they responded to reports of anti-social behaviour involving a large group of people gathered at pubs in Warwick Street and Chapel Road at around 8pm on Thursday, September 1.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police officers, including specialist public order officers, attended both scenes to engage with business owners and the group in order to ensure the safety of the public and to minimise disruption to the wider community.
"The group dispersed shortly after midnight and some returned to an unauthorised encampment in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Newland Street.”
Most Popular
Officers said police powers were used to evict the encampment on Friday morning (September 2) and the group left the area.
Police explained that no arrests were made in relation to the incidents at the pubs, but investigations are ongoing.
On Friday a Morrisons spokesperson said: “The vehicles have left our site.”