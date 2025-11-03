Uncertain future for Horsham town centre water feature after public outcry

Plans to remove a stream and rockery from Horsham town centre are now hanging in the balance following a public outcry.

Horsham District Council had planned to remove the much-loved features in regeneration plans for the Bishopric area of the town – despite receiving a petition signed by more than 1,700 people who described the area as ‘a little oasis’ and urged that they remain.

As part of its ‘Public Realm Strategy’ to make improvements in the Carfax and part of Worthing Road, the council proposed removing the stream and rockery from Bishopric West to increase an area for outdoor dining.

The petition asking for that part of the scheme to be reconsidered was put to a meeting of the full council in September where members voted to ‘take account of any comments raised but not to recommend changes.’

The much-loved stream and rocks in Horsham's Bishopric

That was despite Councillor Roger Noel saying at the meeting: “The current figure of over 1,700 signatures on the e-petition has asked this council to reconsider the removal of the stream – and that must be listened to.

“The cabinet have a duty to listen, learn and improve. I don’t see that this idea will improve the high street.”

Now the council says that no decisions have yet been made. A spokesperson said: “No decisions have been made about the removal of the water feature in the Bishopric area.

“The council is carefully considering the feedback from the public and interested parties and is looking again at design options before making a final decision.”