Undercliff Run for Women – 300 take on annual 8k race for Brighton domestic violence charity

The community came together to ensure the 14th annual 8k Undercliff Run for Women could go ahead.

Brighton’s domestic abuse charity RISE followed advice and put safety measures in place so that 300 runners were able to take part in the event, which sees runners go from Saltdean towards Brighton and back, on Sunday (October 3).

A spokesman said: “The event was truly a community affair with just under 40 volunteers, 12 local businesses, Brighton and Hove District Council and Cityclean, 300 runners took part raising a massive £25,000 in donations so far! This money will help us to support women and children in the community who experience domestic abuse in any of its many forms.”

Julie Kalsi who took part for the tenth time, said: “I was there when it was very much just a clipboard, a stopwatch, go. It’s such an inclusive, friendly, women-only event. Some women worry about their age, speed, how they look etc, but they don’t here. It’s also a great step up from park runs, an ideal in-between distance.”

RISE said that since the beginning of the pandemic, there had been greatly increased demand for domestic abuse victim services, especially use of helpline services while other vital help and support had been impossible to access, such as the ability to leave the home or attend counselling.

RISE consistently received more than three times the number of calls to its helpline than before lockdown.

RISE services include advocacy, helpline, counselling, support groups, legal and housing advice and children’s services

For more information, visit www.riseuk.org.uk

Just some of the 300 runners who took part in the 8k

Happy runners

The undercliff run is underway

Smiles after the race