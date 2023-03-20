Underpants on display in Burgess Hill: ‘briefs bunting’ raises awareness of ovarian cancer
Burgess Hill Martlets WI has put up ‘briefs bunting’ in shops across the town to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT
The displays are part of a campaign by the West Sussex Federation Of Women’s Institutes to highlight the issue.
The bunting has all been made by members of Burgess Hill Martlets WI and people can see it in Boots, Hopkins Chemists, Jessica’s Chemists, the Cancer Research shop and Flex Physiotherapy.
There are also awareness notices about ovarian cancer in the library and the Help Point in Church Walk.