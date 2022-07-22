'Unicorn rides' on offer at Leonardslee Gardens

The ‘unicorns’ were due to be part of an ‘Enchanted Leonardslee’ spectacular which was postponed earlier this month because of poor ticket sales.

But now organisers have announced that unicorn rides will still take place at the gardens in Lower Beeding.

They will be held from July 28-31 and from August 4-7.

Enchanted Leonardslee was set to include street theatre, shows, live music and ‘unicorns, fairies and other mythical creatures’ but has now being rescheduled for next year.

Organisers say that anyone who has transferred their booking to Enchanted Leonardslee 2023 will get free garden entry.

And everyone else booking a unicorn ride gets 50 per cent off garden entry with a discount code provided when booking.

Announcing the postponement of Enchanted, the organisers said: "As event organisers we have to sell a certain number of tickets in advance in order to confirm and book the acts and performers that make the event what it is.

"With the increase in living costs we understand the financial strains put on households nationally and that changes and sacrifices need to be made by all, which has had an impact on our advanced ticket sales for this year.”

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens consist of 240 acres which were reopened to the public in 2019 after previously having been closed for 10 years.