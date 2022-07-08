The café returns on Saturday, September 3, with a ‘back to school theme’ and visitors are invited to bring uniforms and equipment that needs mending.
Nicola Coughlin from the Repair Café said some of the items seen in June were more than 70 years old.
She said: “A handle was fixed on a beautiful 1938 sugar bowl, which had been a wedding gift to the owner’s parents.
“Another visitor brought along a jewellery box dating to around 1890, which had belonged to a spinster great aunt.”
She said younger visitors decorated canvas bags for the Jubilee too.
Nicola said: “As always there was a great atmosphere, with a choice of delicious Jubilee cakes on offer and the organisers were very grateful to Lindfield Co-op who generously donated Victoria Sponge cakes, clotted cream, jam and coffee.”
The team also received £230 from Mid Sussex Conservatives, which was raised at the recent Village Day.
Nicola said July’s event saw a 1950s Pelham puppet de-tangled and restored to working order, as well as a 1970s record player.
“One lady brought in her electric bike for adjustments to get her all set for summer cycling,” she said.
The organisers also welcomed PCSO Paul Umney.
The Repair Café has asked that any clothing brought in for the September event is clean and asked people to purchase spare parts like zips before attending.
Lindfield Repair Café is open on the first Saturday of every month at the United Reformed Church, 52 High Street, Lindfield (10am-1pm).
Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org.