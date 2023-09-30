BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Units stand down after fire at Brighton Metropole Hotel

Emergency services were stood down earlier today, following a fire at a Brighton Hotel.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
East Sussex Fire and RescueEast Sussex Fire and Rescue
East Sussex Fire and Rescue

East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams first responded to reports of a fire at the Hilton Brighton Metropole at around 10.30 am today (September 30.)

They were assisted by Police officers, who helped close Kings Road, eastbound.

Since then, a Sussex Police statement has confirmed the road has reopened and emergency services have stood down.

More on this as we have it.

Related topics:Sussex Police