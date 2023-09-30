Units stand down after fire at Brighton Metropole Hotel
Emergency services were stood down earlier today, following a fire at a Brighton Hotel.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams first responded to reports of a fire at the Hilton Brighton Metropole at around 10.30 am today (September 30.)
They were assisted by Police officers, who helped close Kings Road, eastbound.
Since then, a Sussex Police statement has confirmed the road has reopened and emergency services have stood down.
More on this as we have it.