University of Chichester breached equality act after visually impaired student struggled to access vital papers

The University of Chichester was found to have breached the Equality Act 2010 by a higher education ombudsman earlier this year.

The decision came after visually impaired student Paul Goddard claimed the university’s law department did not make adequate provision for his disability during a conversion course, making it impossible to proceed. An independent adjudicator found in favor of Mr Goddard earlier this year, concluding his complaints were ‘partly justified’ and obliging the university to apologise and issue £2,500 of compensation for distress caused.

Mr Goddard, who had previously studied creative writing at the University of Chichester, said he became interested in a law conversion course after researching court procedure for a short story, but was disappointed when he found that a formatting error made it impossible to access vital course materials.

Screen-readers traditionally work by magnifying a text or reading its contents out loud, but Mr Goddard discovered that a vital academic database used for all of his modules was incompatible with his screen-reader, presenting texts as a string of vertical letters, which were impossible to read.

Paul Goddard and his guide dog, Stevie

During the hearing, the University of Chichester falsely claimed that the database – WestLaw – was only required for one of Mr Goddard’s five modules, but further investigation revealed the database is actually used across the entire course; a prerequisite for accessing some 35 core texts and 76.

The Ombudsman accepted that the university invested ‘significant time’ and effort into working with WestLaw to make the database accessible, but made clear that it did not consider the ‘immediate practical steps (...) which could be taken while waiting for a response from the supplier.’

In January 2023, a few months after starting the course, Mr Goddard was provided with print outs of several semester one texts, but the ombudsman found that this method relied on Mr Goddard requesting a print out every time he needed a text; an unnecessary step given the university already knew which texts the 51-year-old needed. The university did at one stage print all of the texts required for a separate module, but did not do so until half way through semester two; several months after the university was made aware of Mr Goddard’s access problems.

"On discovering that Paul was unable to access the WestLaw database, we think that it would have been reasonable for the University to make all of the relevant texts available to Paul in an alternative, accessible format.

"We think that Paul’s inability to access recommended reading materials will have negatively impacted his ability to engage in his studies, and that he will therefore have been at a significant disadvantage compared to his non-disabled peers.”

"As I said to the OIA, as I said to the university, this has never been about money, this has never been about compensation. It was about getting justice. Anything I do, I only ever do it for the people who are going to come behind me. No one, whether they’re visually impaired or not, should ever go through an experience like this.It’s fine to write to me and apologise, but that’s just words to me, and it’s so important that, for the students of the future, this never happens again.”