My One And Only and Nice Work If You Can Get It! feature songs including ‘S’ Wonderful, Someone to Watch Over Me and Strike Up the Band.

Student p roducer Holly Dale said: “Tony Award winning My One And Only is a wild, comedic show packed with larger-than-life characters, exhilarating songs and dances with the show-stopping number Kicking the Clouds Away. Set in 1927 America, determined aviator Captain Billy Buck Chandler follows his dream of being the first to fly solo across the Atlantic to Paris. The arrival of Prince Nicolai’s European aquacade introduces Billy to Miss Edythe Herbert, a channel swimmer. With Billy’s dream swiftly becoming to win Edythe’s hand, he takes a crash course in sophistication at Ms Magix’ Tonsorial and Sartorial Emporial. What follows is a series of escapades and misadventures. Will Billy achieve his dream of marrying Edythe or will these destined lovers be forced apart forever?”

Rhys Taylor, who plays Captain Billy Buck Chandler, said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Billy and to be working alongside such an insanely talented cast! The show is an absolute joy to see come to life and the message on staying true to oneself is an important one. It’s such fun telling this story and I hope that everyone who sees it has as good a time as we’re all having onstage!”

My One And Only director Stephen Matthews said: “Don't miss this rarely performed mad-cap musical comedy, p acked full of outrageous characters and stuffed with a dozen sumptuous Gershwin tunes.”

In Gersh win’s’ Tony award-nominated Nice Work If You Can Get It, we are transported to the roaring 20’s in a Sweet and Lowdown speakeasy where we meet Jimmy Winter, a wealthy playboy, now celebrating his fourth engagement to the shallow Eileen Evergreen. He stumbles into trouble when he meets Billie Bendix, a tough and feisty bootlegger whose dangerous plan to stash 400 cases of gin throws them into a frenzy of romance and deception. Together, they will use the power of disguise and charisma to keep their secret undercover, but will Jimmy settle for his new bride, or will he finally listen to his heart?

Elliot Pieczarka-Copeland, who is playing the lead, said: “I am thrilled to be playing the role of Jimmy Winter. Working alongside the amazing cast and creatives has been an absolute pleasure. The fast-paced nature of the production has been very challenging; however, this has been an amazing experience for all of the students.”