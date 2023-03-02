University of Chichester student speaks on her ‘life-changing’ placement at local hospice

A University of Chichester student has spoken of her ‘life-changing’ placement at a local hospice.

The palliative care ward is so often seen as a place of grief, pain and loss, but degree student Jodie Kipling has a different point of view to offer.

50 days into her 100-day placement at a local hospice Jodie, who is studying for a master’s degree in social work at the University of Chichester, shares her experiences of working in one of the most sensitive and complex settings in health and social care.

“I was interested in both nursing and social care and couldn't decide which one I wanted to do,” says Jodie, “and palliative care seemed like a good mix of both.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an area of social work that's so often overlooked and yet it is so vital; people really want you there and are grateful for the work you do; it can be beautiful to see.”

An average day for Jodie starts at 8.30am with a multidisciplinary meeting on the inpatient unit to go over the days care needs. There is also the discussion of last requests; final things patients wish to do or see while they are still able to.

“There was someone who wanted to see their horse for the last time. I also recently helped fast track the paperwork for a couple who wanted to get married, so it's not all doom and gloom; things like this really make me feel the privilege of supporting people at the end of their lives and doing something that will make a real, unforgettable difference to them and their families. There's a real feeling of community and support, it's not the atmosphere many people would expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If palliative care is an area of social work you're interested in, I would say go for it!. It really forces you to work on your own fear and there is a lot of self-reflection. You're bound to cross paths with some of your own triggers, but you're so well supported and looked after it makes it a wonderful place to work.