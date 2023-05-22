University of Chichester withdraws plans for 85-bed units as 500+ development project forges ahead

An application seeking permission to construct a four storey student residential accommodation building totalling 85 units has been withdrawn after plans for a much larger development were announced last week.
The latest project includes 349 new beds at the Bishop Otter campus, as well as 176 beds in Bognor Regis.
In the latest documents, submitted to Chichester District Council on Tuesday, May 16, the planning authority confirmed the plans have been withdrawn following a request from the University.
Professor Jane Longmore, vice-chancellor of the University of Chichester had said in a statement prior to the plans being withdrawn: “We are delighted to work with ULiving and Equitix who will deliver high-quality student accommodation for both our campuses.
"It will help us meet increased demand as our student numbers grow and provide an affordable student living experience, as they move away from home for their new lives at university. We’d like to invite local residents to join us on 23 May to take a look at the designs for these new buildings, which we hope will be welcomed as the university continues to grow.”
A public consultation is set to go ahead on Tuesday (May 23) from 4.30-7.30pm, ahead of a planning application for the Chichester development which will be submitted later this spring.