University of Sussex appoints Professor Sasha Roseneil as next Vice-Chancellor

Joining in the summer of 2022, Professor Roseneil will become Sussex’s ninth Vice-Chancellor in its 60-year history.

Professor Roseneil said: “During its first 60 years, Sussex has established itself as one of the most innovative, progressive, and dynamic universities in the world.

“Sussex’s future is extremely bright and I am hugely honoured to be appointed as its next Vice-Chancellor.

Joining in the summer of 2022, Professor Roseneil will become Sussex’s ninth Vice-Chancellor in its 60-year history.

“I will focus the energy and resources of the University on realising the full potential of its ground-breaking research, thought leadership and transformational education in the service of the common good. The world is currently facing enormous challenges, particularly relating to environmental sustainability and intensified inequalities, and Sussex has a vital contribution to make in tackling these problems and shaping a better future for all.”

Professor Roseneil is an interdisciplinary social scientist and currently the Pro-Provost (Equity and Inclusion) and Dean of the Faculty of Social and Historical Sciences at UCL.

Dame Denise Holt, chair of Council, the University of Sussex’s governing body and leader of the recruitment process, said: “I would like to congratulate Professor Roseneil on her appointment as the next Vice-Chancellor of our great university.

"After an extremely thorough and competitive recruitment process, we are convinced that Professor Roseneil is the right person to lead this exciting new phase in the University’s development.

“She is hugely respected as a globally-influential researcher, valued colleague, and champion of the transformative power of education.

“Her expertise and influence will be invaluable in harnessing our shared values to create a better university for a better world."

Professor Roseneil led the creation of a new 10-year strategic vision for the social and historical sciences at UCL which addresses key contemporary social challenges.

At UCL, Professor Roseneil led the development of the UCL Teaching Concordat that improved working conditions, contracts, and career opportunities for teaching staff.

Under her leadership, UCL retained its silver Athena SWAN award, achieved a bronze Race Equality Charter mark, and has committed to a bold new approach to widening participation for under-represented groups.

Professor Roseneil said 'students will be at the heart of her Vice-Chancellorship'.

She explained: “My goal is to ensure that we attract a diverse body of students with the potential to benefit from a Sussex education, and that we offer them an inspirational, life-changing, challenging, and supportive education that equips them to flourish beyond university.”

Professor David Maguire will continue as interim Vice-Chancellor until Professor Roseneil takes up her post in August.