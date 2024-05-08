University takes silver in European Youth Brass Band Championships
The achievement follows hot on the heels of their success in the national Unibrass championships back in February, where they placed 3rd.
The brass band was conducted by Emma Button, Associate Lecturer and Instrumental Tutor at the University of Chichester. The four-day event is the pinnacle of the European brass band calendar.
Emma said: “It was a huge honour to be invited to compete as the representatives for England. I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved as a band this year and coming 2nd at the European Youth Brass Band Championships is the result of months of hard work and dedication from the students.”
During the competition the band had to perform a piece of their own choice and a set piece.
The set piece was The Baltic Way by Jan de Haan, and the band’s own choice pieces were Prismatic Light by Alan Fernie and Gaelforce by Peter Graham.
The students fundraised to meet their travel costs for the competition and were rewarded with a gala concert and party after the main competition.