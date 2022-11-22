Unleashing a malignant fury on the West Sussex stage

Ferring Amateur Dramatic Society tackle a modern classic sure to send shivers down your spine.

The Haunting of Hill House

Spokesman Simon Weston said: “The witching hour is fast approaching, and tickets are selling quickly for the latest production from FADS, The Haunting of Hill House.

“This subtly unsettling play concerns a young woman Eleanor Vance who is intrigued by Dr John Montague’s invitation to spend the summer at Hill House, an isolated and forbidding mansion shunned by all who know of its sinister reputation. Joining her are Theodora, a free-spirited young girl with psychic powers, and Luke, rich, charming and heir to the house.

“What begins as a light-hearted investigation into the paranormal soon becomes a descent into madness as the group uncover the true nature of Hill House and, unwittingly, unleash the malignant fury within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House is acclaimed as one of the finest ghost stories of the twentieth century; it has been filmed twice as The Haunting (in 1963 and 1999) and was recently the inspiration for a successful Netflix series.

“First night is Wednesday, November 23 and the play runs until Saturday, November 26 at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. All performances take place at Ferring Village Hall.”