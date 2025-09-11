Unlicensed waste carriers operating in Eastbourne, council confirm
The council added that the the carriers are offering to take away items for cash, only to illegally dump the waste a short distance away.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “This not only damages our community but also leaves residents facing extra costs and possible fines.
“You have a legal duty of care to make sure your waste is disposed of properly - all waste remains the property of the resident until it is disposed of legally and safely.
"Always ask to see a waste carrier’s licence and request a receipt showing their licence number.
"You can check if a waste company is licensed on the Environment Agency’s register: https://environment.data.gov.uk/.../search-waste-carriers...
"Make a note of the vehicle registration for your records,”