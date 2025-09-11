Unlicensed waste carriers operating in Eastbourne, council confirm

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
Eastbourne Borough Council have issued a warning to residents following reports of unlicensed waste carriers operating in the town.

The council added that the the carriers are offering to take away items for cash, only to illegally dump the waste a short distance away.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “This not only damages our community but also leaves residents facing extra costs and possible fines.

“You have a legal duty of care to make sure your waste is disposed of properly - all waste remains the property of the resident until it is disposed of legally and safely.

Eastbourne Borough Council have issued a warning to residents following reports of unlicensed waste carriers operating in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"Always ask to see a waste carrier’s licence and request a receipt showing their licence number.

"You can check if a waste company is licensed on the Environment Agency’s register: https://environment.data.gov.uk/.../search-waste-carriers...

"Make a note of the vehicle registration for your records,”

