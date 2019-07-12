‘Unreliable’ water mains to be replaced in Crowborough

Works to replace ‘unreliable’ water mains in Crowborough are due to start later this month.

The two new water mains, each approximately 650 metres in length, are to replace two old burst-prone pipes along Walshes Road and Stone Cross Road, between Luxford Road and Alice Bright Lane.

Works are due to start on July 22, and are expected to take nine months.

A spokesman for South East Water said: “Traffic using two adjoining Crowborough roads will be subject to traffic light control and a diversion during a nine-month project to replace two old unreliable water mains in the town.

“Work gets underway to install 650 metres of new pipeline at Walshes Road under traffic light control on Monday, July 22.

“A further 650 metres will be also installed at Stone Cross Road from in the autumn with the narrow lane closed to through traffic and a local diversion in force for the duration of the scheme once East Sussex Highways department has agreed the road closure dates.

“The road closure will be phased so that only one section of Stone Cross Road will be closed at a time, starting at Fermor Road and finishing in between Alderbrook Close and Alice Bright Lane.”

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, added: “We know roadworks cause disruption and we will do our best to keep any inconvenience to a minimum but on completion the immediate benefit of this major investment will continue to be felt by the community for decades to come.”

For more information, visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/walshesroad.

