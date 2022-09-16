Unusual 'Queen of Stamps' artwork unveiled in Southwater

And the artwork – Queen of Stamps – was officially unveiled this week following the Queen’s death.

It is now on display at Southwater Parish Council’s headquarters at Beeson House in the village.

The artwork came about after members of Southwater WI held discussions in the spring about creating a lasting tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

The Queen of Stamps

And after coming up with the novel idea of a ‘Queen of Stamps’, work soon started on the project.

Local resident Alan Fillmore donated a stamp collection and Southwater-based artist Sandra Deighton drew the outline of the artwork.

WI members spent several evenings sorting the stamps into colours and those of royal significance.

On the day of the Jubilee Jamboree itself, the village turned out in their droves and residents of all ages selected and stuck their stamps, some still remembering which one was theirs.

Southwater WI President Jackie Pearce with the finished article - the Queen of Stamps

WI secretary Ilanit Slowly said: “It was a true village collaboration. Once completed, we enlisted the assistance of local framer Nicholas Gentle.

"We chose a mount in the Jubilee purple and the platinum coloured plaque reads: 'Presented by Southwater WI to commemorate the Jubilee Jamboree in June 2022 celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1952-2022.’

“Southwater Parish Council generously provided our Queen with a home in the lobby at Beeson House, outside the library, to be enjoyed by the people who created her and admired by the village.

“We had intended to wait to organise an official unveiling ceremony prior to displaying our Queen. Recent sad events led us to feeling that now was the time to share her with our village.”

The Queen of Stamps was installed on Tuesday “and the response has been incredible,” said Ilanit.

The Queen was a member of Sandringham WI for over 80 years.