Up to £120k to be spent on Hailsham play areas

The issue of play area conditions was highlighted at a recent of the Assets Management Committee meeting. It was agreed the play areas in Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and next to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field require some attention.

According to the town council, the council has already agreed a budget of more than £40k for the overlaying of the wet pour surface at the sites and has now agreed to invest between £100k-£120k for upgrades and improvements to play areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will be funded by using the council's Community Infrastructure Levy money and future-proof the play areas for the next 10-15 years.

-

Works manager Richard Gillett said: "The proposed revamp of some on the maintained play areas is part of the town council's continued commitment to improve local parks and open space.

"Children’s play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The town council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those discussed by town councillors recently.