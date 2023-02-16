An upcoming event at the University of Chichester has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

An upcoming event at the University of Chichester has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

In a statement, the University of Chichester said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event at the University of Chichester on the 21st of February (Writing, War, Connection - a reflection on recent events) has been postponed.”

At the event, University of Chichester digital writer in residence Volodymyr Rafeienko, BBC special correspondent and writer Fergal Keane, and poet Sasha Dugdale would have spoken about the act of witnessing through writing, and the effects of connection with other writers through times of war and great upheaval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was touted to feature Volodymyr Rafeienko, who was recently awarded a digital writing residency by the University of Chichester.