In a statement, the University of Chichester said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event at the University of Chichester on the 21st of February (Writing, War, Connection - a reflection on recent events) has been postponed.”
At the event, University of Chichester digital writer in residence Volodymyr Rafeienko, BBC special correspondent and writer Fergal Keane, and poet Sasha Dugdale would have spoken about the act of witnessing through writing, and the effects of connection with other writers through times of war and great upheaval.
The event was touted to feature Volodymyr Rafeienko, who was recently awarded a digital writing residency by the University of Chichester.
The digital residency is a collaboration between the University, the Rathbones Folio Prize and the Stephen Spender Trust, and is supported through the UK/Ukraine Season of Culture by the British Council and the Ukrainian Institute