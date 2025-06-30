Update: Bexhill emergency road closure due to 'void in the carriageway' - diversions are in place

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
There has been an emergency closure of a Bexhill road due to 'void in the carriageway'.

The circular whole can be clearly seen.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30): "St Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed due to void in the carriageway.

"Further updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your patience."

The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff

1. IMG_0558.jpeg

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: staff

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff

2. IMG_0559.jpeg

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: Staff

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff

3. IMG_0560.jpeg

St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: Staff

St. Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed. Pic: Google Maps

4. stlB.jpg

St. Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Related topics:Bexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice