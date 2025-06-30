There has been an emergency closure of a Bexhill road due to 'void in the carriageway'.

The circular whole can be clearly seen.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30): "St Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed due to void in the carriageway.
"Further updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your patience."
The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.