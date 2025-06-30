There has been an emergency closure of a Bexhill road due to 'void in the carriageway'.

The circular whole can be clearly seen.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30): "St Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed due to void in the carriageway.

"Further updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your patience."

The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.

1 . IMG_0558.jpeg St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: staff

2 . IMG_0559.jpeg St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_0560.jpeg St Leonards Road, Bexhill, void. Pic: Staff Photo: Staff

4 . stlB.jpg St. Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed. Pic: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps