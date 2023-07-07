NationalWorldTV
UPDATE: Bognor Regis men arrested by armed police have been released on bail

Two men arrested by armed police have been released on bail, a spokesperson told Sussex World.
By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

The two men were first arrested on Monday, July 3, after police were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously in a property. One member of the public reported seeing a firearm.

Armed police and dogs arrived at Station Road, parts of which were cordoned off for the safety of the public, that afternoon and two local men were arrested at the scene. Police all seized three firearms.

A spokesperson has now revealed that the two men, one 46 and the other 28, have been released on bail pending further enquiries, having been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Men who were arrested by armed police have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Photo: RYAN PALLETT /SUSSEX NEWS AND PIMen who were arrested by armed police have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Photo: RYAN PALLETT /SUSSEX NEWS AND PI
Men who were arrested by armed police have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Photo: RYAN PALLETT /SUSSEX NEWS AND PI

