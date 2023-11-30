A house in Bexhill has been taped off with police at the scene of an incident.

According to reports, police and the ambulance service attended the scene in York Road, Bexhill at around 8pm last night (Wednesday, November 29).

A number of police cars were seen in the street and a scene guard was set up around a house.

Police were still there this morning (Thursday, November 30).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property in York Road, Bexhill, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (November 29) to a report of a woman having been assaulted.

“Officers attended and the victim, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with significant, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“A 52-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

