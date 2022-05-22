UPDATES: Littlehampton Town 0 Newport Pagnell 1 (HT) - FA Vase final at Wembley

In front of 7,000 of their fans - and with many, many more watching live on BT Sport back in West Sussex - Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's men bid for their third trophy of the season of their lives, in which they have already won the Southern Combination League premier division title (and promotion to the Isthmian League south east division) and the Peter Bentley Cup.

There were amazing scenes in Littlehampton on Saturday afternoon as thousands turned out to give the team coach a brilliant send-off and now all eyes are on the 11 players picked to go out and try to secure the Vase - with Town the first team from Sussex ever to reach the final of this competition.

The sun is shining and Littlehampton Town's players and staff have already been out on to the lush Wembley turf to get used to their grand surroundings.

Team news - and it's a full-strength line-up with both goal kings Joe Benn (59 for the season) and George Gaskin (47) starting.

Littlehampton Town: Binfield, Wiggans, Clarke, Layton, Pattenden, Biggs, Benn, Gaskin, Jarvis, Humphreys, Jenkins. Subs - Duncan, Capon, Harris, Garnham, Herbert, Peake, Packer.

Newport Pagnell: Conway, Sage, Smail, Wright, Powell, Barnes, Shepherd, Watkinson, Ahmed, Webb, Markey. Subs: Pryke, Burnside, Ford, Goodman, Newman, Strong, Lyon.

The match...

3 mins - Lively start from Littlehampton. One very early attack ends when George Gaskin misplaces a square pass to Lucas Pattenden - then Pattenden beats his man on the right and cuts in for a left-foot shot that is high and wide. The Golds fans are making an absolute noise. Brilliant effort from them so far..

5 - Apart from one Pagnell corner that James Binfield claimed, it's been all Littlehampton in the opening stages.

8 - First threat from NPT as Danny Webb gets free down the right and surges into the box to force Binfield into a good parried save, behind for a corner which is wasted.

13 - Free kick in a dangerous spot 25 yards out for Golds after Tom Biggs is fouled - but Gaskin hits it into the wall. Decnet open game so far.

14 - Dion Jarvis tears into the box down the LTFC left but his ball across the six-yard is saved by the keeper. At the other end some desperate defending is needed to clear for Newport's third corner as Jake Watkinson almost wriggles free with only Binfield to beat.

18 - It's 1-0 to Newport Pagnell and what a goal to break the deadlock. A corner is half cleared but from just outside the box, Kieran Barnes takes off and volleys high past Binfield. It's a worldie and Golds have work to do.

28 - The goal has knocked Golds off their usual game somewhat. Forward moves are not flowing. Benn finds space for one 25-yard shot but it's well wide, while a couple of NPT threats have been halted by offside flags.

30 - Watkinson runs through with only Binfield to beat but shoots early and well wide of the keeper's far post.

38 - Nasty clash of heads between Gaskin and a Newport player. Both go down and play is immediately stopped as the medics come on. The Newport player gets up but Gaskin stays down. Several minutes of treatment are needed by numerous medics. Warm applause from around the stadium as Gaskin is stretchered off. Aaron Capon replaces him.

Nine minutes added on at the end of the first half.

First half added time - Biggs beats two players on a mazy run but can't find room for a shot but Golds are starting to rediscover a little rhythm. But the injury to Gaskin has taken a bit of the edge out of the play.

HT LTFC 0 NPTFC 1

Second half...