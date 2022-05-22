UPDATES: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell - FA Vase final at Wembley

In front of 7,000 of their fans - and with many, many more watching live on BT Sport back in West Sussex - Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's men bid for their third trophy of the season of their lives, in which they have already won the Southern Combination League premier division title (and promotion to the Isthmian League south east division) and the Peter Bentley Cup.

There were amazing scenes in Littlehampton on Saturday afternoon as thousands turned out to give the team coach a brilliant send-off and now all eyes are on the 11 players picked to go out and try to secure the Vase - with Town the first team from Sussex ever to reach the final of this competition.

The Littlehampton Town FA Vase final squad

The sun is shining and Littlehampton Town's players and staff have already been out on to the lush Wembley turf to get used to their grand surroundings.

Team news - and it's a full-strength line-up with both goal kings Joe Benn (59 for the season) and George Gaskin (47) starting.

Littlehampton Town: Binfield, Wiggans, Clarke, Layton, Pattenden, Biggs, Benn, Gaskin, Jarvis, Humphreys, Jenkins. Subs - Duncan, Capon, Harris, Garnham, Herbert, Peake, Packer.

Newport Pagnell: Conway, Sage, Smail, Wright, Powell, Barnes, Shepherd, Watkinson, Ahmed, Webb, Markey. Subs: Pryke, Burnside, Ford, Goodman, Newman, Strong, Lyon.

And don't miss our live blog throughout the day featuring other updates, tweets, pictures and video from what Hand has said is probably the biggest day in Littlehampton's history.