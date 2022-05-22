UPDATES: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell - FA Vase final at Wembley

The big day has finally arrived for Littlehampton Town as they take on Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 11:53 am

In front of 7,000 of their fans - and with many, many more watching live on BT Sport back in West Sussex - Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's men bid for their third trophy of the season of their lives, in which they have already won the Southern Combination League premier division title (and promotion to the Isthmian League south east division) and the Peter Bentley Cup.

There were amazing scenes in Littlehampton on Saturday afternoon as thousands turned out to give the team coach a brilliant send-off and now all eyes are on the 11 players picked to go out and try to secure the Vase - with Town the first team from Sussex ever to reach the final of this competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Match updates will appear here.....

The Littlehampton Town FA Vase final squad / Picture: LTFC

The sun is shining and Littlehampton Town's players and staff have already been out on to the lush Wembley turf to get used to their grand surroundings.

Team news - and it's a full-strength line-up with both goal kings Joe Benn (59 for the season) and George Gaskin (47) starting.

Littlehampton Town: Binfield, Wiggans, Clarke, Layton, Pattenden, Biggs, Benn, Gaskin, Jarvis, Humphreys, Jenkins. Subs - Duncan, Capon, Harris, Garnham, Herbert, Peake, Packer.

Newport Pagnell: Conway, Sage, Smail, Wright, Powell, Barnes, Shepherd, Watkinson, Ahmed, Webb, Markey. Subs: Pryke, Burnside, Ford, Goodman, Newman, Strong, Lyon.

The match...

And don't miss our live blog throughout the day featuring other updates, tweets, pictures and video from what Hand has said is probably the biggest day in Littlehampton's history.

Here's a reminder of some of our previews of the day Littlehampton Town went to Wembley...

The road to Wembley - the seven hurdles Golds had to overcome.

Red card has cost me my chance to fulfill a boyhood Wembley dream.

I might retire after the Vase final, but then again... .

Hand - We want to win it for ourselves - and grandad Dave.

Gaskin and Benn - 106 goals between us this season - a couple more would be nice.

Injury ended my career - then Golds got to Wembley.

Fan's view: We will give Wembley a golden glow.

Littlehampton's amazing season inspires the next generation.

WembleyTeam newsFA VaseBT Sport