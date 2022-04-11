Upgraded Hailsham footpath opened as part of environmental initiative

The mayor of Hailsham officially opened the path, which runs from the Diplocks housing estate to the nearby industrial estate, on Saturday, April 9.

The path was opened as part of ‘Waterweek’, a campaign which looks at protecting the environment through events such as stream cleans and talks.

Hailsham Town Council said it paired with Hailsham Active to improve a section of the byway - which is known as ‘Hailsham 18a’.

The mayor of Hailsham officially opened the path on Saturday, April 9. Picture from Hailsham Town Council SUS-221104-083005001

The council said work on upgrading the footpath was completed last autumn.

A council spokesperson said, “Approximately 150 metres of the byway walking route, which was often unusable during the autumn and winter months due to its heavy clay base and consequent water saturation, was upgraded in a similar way to the new path installed by the town council at the Western Road Recreation Ground perimeter, albeit narrower, making the path accessible to the public all year round.

“The byway improvement project, spearheaded by Hailsham Active and funded by East Sussex County Council (ESCC), involved extensive consultation with East Sussex Highways and local contractors, and was well-supported by local residents and the Diplocks Industrial Estate.”

Hailsham Active chairman Steve Wennington said, “We discussed this upgrade many times before with the town council, Wealden District Council and East Sussex Highways and all parties were in agreement that it was a prime candidate for improvement.

“Following the amazing success of the Western Road Recreation Ground path project we decided to target the ‘Hailsham 18a’ byway as our next project.

“The overall project consisted of two parts – the upgrade to the path itself, and the clearance of fly-tipping and excessive littering.”

Town mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said, “It became clear that this particular byway upgrade and tidying project could potentially be a catalyst for further footpaths being improved in Hailsham in the future, for the benefit of local residents and indeed the town as a whole.

“In terms of the fly-tipping and rubbish clearance specifically, Hailsham Active has been very fortunate to have received hands-on support from local volunteers and clean-up groups.

“We must all remember that remaining healthy and active requires safe and easy access to walking routes all year round and as parts of Hailsham have considerable clay soil make-up, that could mean that there will be a need to carry out a lot of upgrades to existing byways and twittens in the future.”

The official opening of the upgraded footpath was followed by a volunteer stream cleaning session with music from band Mashville and a willow fish-making workshop with local basket-maker and teacher Dom Parrette.