Urgent appeal for missing Chichester man — dial 999 if you see him

Police have issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts for a Chichester man.
By Joe Stack
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Thirty-seven-year-old Paul Baker, from Chichester, was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark shorts with a blue rucksack.

Police have urged members of the public to dial 999 if they see him.

In a statement this afternoon (Friday, June 2) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for Paul Baker, 37, from Chichester.

If you see him, call 999 quoting 633 of 02/06.

“Paul is 6’1” with fair hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a blue rucksack. He may be travelling on a blue mountain bike.

“If you see him, call 999 quoting 633 of 02/06.”