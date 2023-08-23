Urgent appeal for whereabout of missing St Leonards man
Police have issued a urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a 82-year-old man, missing from St Leonards.
Sussex Police has asked members of the public to dial 999 if they see Victor. He is said to have links to Chatham in Kent.
In a statement on social media today, Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Victor, 82, who is missing from St Leonards?
“He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-white T-shirt, dark green trousers and black shoes.
“He has links to Chatham in Kent.
“Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1111 of 23/08.”