Urgent appeal for whereabout of missing St Leonards man

Police have issued a urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a 82-year-old man, missing from St Leonards.
By Joe Stack
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 18:57 BST

Sussex Police has asked members of the public to dial 999 if they see Victor. He is said to have links to Chatham in Kent.

In a statement on social media today, Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Victor, 82, who is missing from St Leonards?

“He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-white T-shirt, dark green trousers and black shoes.

“He has links to Chatham in Kent.

“Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1111 of 23/08.”

